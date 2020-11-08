The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

GEO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.