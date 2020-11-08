The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.17. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

