The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

