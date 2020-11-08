The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 8th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

