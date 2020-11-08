The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

