The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

