The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

