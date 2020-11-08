The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.