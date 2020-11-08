TheStreet Downgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,266,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 885,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 876.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 543,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

