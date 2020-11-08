Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 515,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,161,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.