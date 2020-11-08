Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.