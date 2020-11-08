Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.92

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 261160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

GTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 22.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

