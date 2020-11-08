Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $91.75 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,250 shares of company stock worth $7,494,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

