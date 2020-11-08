U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.