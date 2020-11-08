Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) vs. BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) Critical Analysis

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.61% -131.03% 55.84% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BK Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ubiquiti pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ubiquiti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BK Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and BK Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti currently has a consensus price target of $152.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.01%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and BK Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 12.00 $380.30 million $5.91 41.49 BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.93 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than BK Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 86.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats BK Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers base stations, radios, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

