UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 48” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.56.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

