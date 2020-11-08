United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 588.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

