United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

United Fire Group stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $479.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United Fire Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Fire Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in United Fire Group by 526.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

