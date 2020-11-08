Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

UNVR opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

