ValuEngine Lowers Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

