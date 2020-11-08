Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

