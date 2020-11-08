Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 269.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.