Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

