Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $217.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $204.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

