Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

