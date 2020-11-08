Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

