Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 9th. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VSPRU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $499,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

