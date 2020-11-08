Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSPRU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

