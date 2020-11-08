Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get Video Display alerts:

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.