Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Viela Bio from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

