Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vodafone Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

