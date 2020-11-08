Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.