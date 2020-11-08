Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

