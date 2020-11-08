Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

