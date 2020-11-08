Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.15

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Want Want China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

