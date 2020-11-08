Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €42.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.80 ($48.00).

Get Vossloh alerts:

ETR:VOS opened at €32.15 ($37.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.01 and its 200-day moving average is €36.66. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $564.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.