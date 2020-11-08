Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WMG opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

