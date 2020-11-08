Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 474,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $973.60 million, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.83.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

