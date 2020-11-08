Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

