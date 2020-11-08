Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

