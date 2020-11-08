Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

