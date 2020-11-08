Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) PT Raised to $43.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

WLDN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

