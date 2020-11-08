William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

PYPL stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

