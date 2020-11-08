Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Wingstop worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.