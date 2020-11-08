World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

