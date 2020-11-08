Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

XLNX opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

