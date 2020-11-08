Yalla Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:YALA) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Yalla Group’s (NASDAQ:YALA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 9th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Yalla Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

YALA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yalla Group stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

