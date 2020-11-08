Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 2,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

