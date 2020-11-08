Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.