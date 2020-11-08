Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,587,000 after buying an additional 2,501,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,692,000 after buying an additional 261,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 86,717 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.